Inside Gautam Gambhir's Rs 20 Crore Delhi Bungalow With Ivory Decor, Green Lawn, And Trophy Lounge

Gautam Gambhir, the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award recipient, is the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team. Under his tenure, India won the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

He recently visited the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu, with his family. As he continues his coaching stint, here is a look at his Delhi mansion, reportedly worth Rs 20 crore, according to a Times of India report.

Inside Gautam Gambhir's Delhi Mansion

Gautam Gambhir lives in Delhi with his wife, Natasha Gambhir, and two daughters - Aazeen Gambhir and Anaiza Gambhir. The all-white bungalow is a two-storey property thoughtfully designed and decorated.

Over the years, the former international cricketer has shared glimpses of his house. One of the things that commands attention is the minimal ivory-hued decor. Not only does it add a luxurious touch to the property, but it also complements the decorative woodwork.

Green Lawn

Gautam Gambhir's house in Delhi features a large green lawn with trimmed grass. He has often shared pictures from the garden while spending time with his daughters or his pet dogs.

Surrounded by trees and potted plants, it is a perfect spot to bask in the sunlight, especially during winter. But it is not the only space that receives sunlight. The sportsman's house has a skylight installed at the centre of the roof, filling the entire house with ample natural light, irrespective of the season.

Minimal Decor

While the primary colour of the house is ivory, giant chandeliers and collectible artefacts spruce up the space and add a royal touch. The living room merges into the dining room, thanks to an open-plan layout. The rooms feature a blend of beige, white, and powder blue tones.

Since the head coach is a foodie and loves to host guests, the space allows him to host a large number of people comfortably. However, the highlight has to be the lounge area, which is also a display of cricket memorabilia.

The historic T20 World Cup commemorative trophy from 2007 is displayed on one of the shelves, along with accolades he received during his career as a cricketer. Apart from trophies, medals, signed bats, and jerseys also take the spotlight in this section.

It is a meaningful corner of the house with a relaxing atmosphere. In a video interview with Asian Paints, he also showcased his daughters' room, decorated in hues of pink. It has been intentionally designed so that his daughters do not outgrow it easily as they grow older.

His bedroom features floor-to-ceiling windows adorned with scalloped pelmets and layered curtains. Textured fabrics and sculpted spaces make the room interesting without taking away its royal finish.

Gautam Gambhir's home is a lesson in interior design, blending comfort with mindful living.

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