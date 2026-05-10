Gold Gala 2026: Priyanka Chopra Revives 20-Year-Old Chikankari Saree As Sculpted Gown

Priyanka Chopra decided to skip the Met Gala 2026 because, according to sources, she was busy with an extensive press tour of the new season of Citadel. Another reason was the annual Gold House Gold Gala 2026 - and why not? She was honoured with the prestigious Global Vanguard Honor for the second consecutive year.

The Desi Girl did not just arrive on the red carpet, but she also grabbed eyeballs in an Amit Aggarwal couture ensemble. Priyanka Chopra not only represented India and the South Asian community on the global stage, but she also brought Lucknow's chikankari threadwork into the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra in a 20-year-old chikankari saree-turned-sculpted gown at Gold Gala 2026. Photo: AFP

Priyanka Chopra At Gold Gala 2026

The global star was spotted wearing a sculpted gown created by Amit Aggarwal. However, it wasn't made of any ordinary fabric. According to Bazaar India, the actor's ensemble was crafted from a 20-year-old chikankari saree.

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor paired it with a gem-encrusted Bvlgari necklace and studs. The gown featured a semi-saree drape, with fabric cascading from her right shoulder and a train attached to the skirt, which also had a thigh-high slit.

As for the makeup, artist Matthew Raymond Clyde Taylor opted for tones of brown to complement her skin. Not to mention the flush of pink on the cheeks and a hint of mauve on her lips. The actor ditched eyeliner and opted for mascara to add volume to her lashes. To complete the look, hairstylist Irinel de Leon straightened the actor's hair and gave the ends a blow-dry finish.

The Global Vanguard Honor recognised Priyanka Chopra's impact on cross-cultural storytelling, her contributions to the cinema, and global representation. While the actor remains busy with her upcoming titles, the most-awaited release remains SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which will hit theatres on April 7, 2027.

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