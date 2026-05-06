Viral: Met Gala Entrance Is Actually A 'Tent'. Internet Says, 'Indian Weddings Do Better'

The Met Gala 2026 is all over the headlines, and not just for the fashion. Held on May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the iconic event celebrated the opening of the spring 2026 exhibition, "Costume Art," which explores fashion as a central art form by pairing historical garments with fine art objects.

With a dress code of "Fashion Is Art," the night saw big names like Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour serve as co-chairs.

The Video Everyone Is Talking About

But beyond the couture and red-carpet glamour, a video from the event is now going viral on X, giving people a very different perspective on the Met Gala.

The clip shows what appears to be behind-the-scenes footage of celebrities entering the venue through a tent-like tunnel set up on the pavement.

Shot from a passing vehicle, the clip captures the back of Beyonce posing on the stairs, with her daughter Blue Ivy a few steps behind her.

What really caught people's attention, though, is the structure itself. Instead of a grand permanent entrance, the stars seem to walk through a covered, temporary setup built on a regular New York City street.

Why The “Tent” Exists

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. Many users were surprised that such a high-profile and glamorous event relies on what looks like a basic, tented passage. A user shared the video with the text, “Indian wedding decorators do a better job hiding the street than a $20 Million Met Gala event.”

Indian wedding decorators do a better job hiding the street than a $20 Million Met Gala event. ????✨pic.twitter.com/IJ8TUek57C — Sunday ???? (@VagueSoul_) May 6, 2026

FYI: This setup is actually part of how the Met Gala works every year. Since 2011, Arena Americas has partnered with the museum to build these temporary yet elaborate structures. The tents and red carpet are constructed over several days while the museum remains open. The setup spans nearly two blocks and is designed to manage media, guests, security and hospitality for the three-hour event. A crane is even used to install the main structure that covers the iconic steps.

Inside This Year's Setup

This year's version was far from basic. Designed by Raul Àvila, Baz Luhrmann and Derek McLane, the 2026 tent transformed the space into a romantic Northern Italian garden. Think cascading wisteria, floral details hanging from the ceiling and a white carpet with green accents designed to look like an aged stone pathway.

So while the viral video may make the setup look simple, the reality is a lot more detailed – it is just hidden in plain sight.