Chanel Just Sent Its Indian Brand Ambassador To Met Gala In Jeans-Top, And Internet Is Furious

Model Bhavitha Mandava stepped onto the Met Gala 2026 red carpet not in sweeping couture or theatrical drama, but in something far more understated.

Representing Chanel, the 26-year-old model wore what looked like a simple jeans-and-top ensemble, a choice that immediately set her apart from the night's more extravagant interpretations of "Fashion Is Art". And almost instantly, the internet had opinions.

The Full-Circle Idea Behind The Look

At first glance, the outfit felt almost too simple for the Met Gala. A sheer full-sleeved top layered over a white tank, classic blue jeans, and white heels, styled with minimal jewellery and soft glam makeup.

But the intention ran deeper. The look was designed as a "couture version" of what Mandava wore the day she was first discovered on a New York subway.

That moment eventually led to her opening a Chanel show at the Bowery station, making this red carpet appearance a carefully constructed full-circle narrative.

Under the creative direction of Matthieu Blazy, the idea leaned into storytelling rather than spectacle. It reframed the everyday as art, suggesting that fashion does not always have to be loud to be meaningful.

From A Hyderabad Classroom To Global Runways

Mandava's journey has been anything but typical. Born in Hyderabad, she studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University before moving to New York to pursue a master's degree at New York University.

Before modelling, she worked across design and communication roles, building a career that had little to do with fashion. That changed when she was scouted on a subway, a moment that has now become central to her identity as a model.

From there, things moved quickly. She debuted for Bottega Veneta, opened Chanel's Métiers d'Art show, appeared on British Vogue, and was eventually named Chanel's first Indian house ambassador. For many, her rise represents a shift in global fashion, one that is slowly making space for more diverse faces and stories.

'Chanel Did You Dirty'

So, of course, the Internet was waiting for Mandava's look, and when she appeared in jeans and a top (couture or not) for a platform like the Met Gala, where drama is almost expected, Mandava's look divided opinion almost instantly.

Some people on the Internet felt the choice did not do justice to the scale of the event. Comments ranged from disappointment to frustration, with many saying Chanel had "done her dirty" by sending her out in what looked like denim on one of fashion's biggest nights.

Have a look at some of the comments:

Others, however, saw it differently. They argued that the craftsmanship behind couture denim and the idea of elevating something as ordinary as jeans into high fashion aligned perfectly with the theme. For them, the look stood out precisely because it resisted the pressure to conform to exaggerated glamour.

There was also a more symbolic reading. Some viewers felt Mandava's look represented the "everyday person", suggesting that simplicity itself can be a form of art. In a sea of maximalism, her understated presence felt intentional rather than lacking.

Fashion As Art Or Fashion As Spectacle

The divide around Mandava's look reflects a larger conversation about what the Met Gala has come to represent. Is it a space for theatrical, almost costume-like dressing, or can it also accommodate quieter, conceptual narratives?

Chanel's interpretation clearly leaned towards the latter. By recreating a deeply personal moment from Mandava's life, the brand shifted focus from visual impact to storytelling.

But that approach comes with risk. On a red carpet where attention is currency, subtlety can easily be mistaken for under-delivery.