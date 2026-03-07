Who Is Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel's First Indian House Ambassador

Bhavitha Mandava recently made history after being named the house ambassador for Chanel. She became the first Indian model to hold the role. The announcement marks a major moment for Indian representation in global luxury fashion. Bhavitha shared the news in an Instagram post on Saturday.

In the caption, she wrote, “CHANEL has long stood as a symbol of the modern working woman in motion, a spirit I deeply resonate with and am proud to embody. Matthieu's vision for the house brings a genuine sense of joy, thoughtfully balanced with reverence for its legacy. I'm truly honoured to be part of this new chapter at CHANEL and to join as an ambassador for a house that holds a special place in my heart.”

About Bhavitha Mandava

Bhavitha Mandava was born into a Telugu family in Hyderabad. She studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University. She was pursuing a master's degree in Assistive Technology at New York University Tandon School of Engineering when she was scouted by a modelling agent while waiting at a Brooklyn subway station.

Just two weeks after being scouted, Bhavitha made her runway debut at Bottega Veneta's Spring/Summer 2025 show under creative director Matthieu Blazy. After Matthieu was appointed the artistic director for Chanel in December 2024. Bhavitha walked for Chanel for the first time for his brand new collection. She later became the first Indian model to open a Chanel show in New York City. The 26-year-old also closed Chanel's haute couture show in a stunning bridal look in January.

Following her runway success, Bhavitha has also appeared on the cover of leading fashion magazines like British Vogue and i-D. Bhavitha Mandava has now been named a Chanel House Ambassador, joining an elite roster that includes stars like Margot Robbie and Jennie Kim.

