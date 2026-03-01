AI Maps Shah Rukh Khan's Style From 1950s Vintage To 2020s Contemporary

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been a fashion icon. Beyond his signature pose, adorable smile, and charm, the actor has often served pure goals with his sartorial picks. But one thing that has etched a special place in the hearts of many fashionistas is his style associated with his iconic roles from each decade. A video highlighting the evolution of King Khan's fashion from the 1950s to the 2020s has been going viral on social media.

Typical Mid-Century Style (1950s)

The video begins with SRK posing against a traditional library backdrop of leather-bound books, evoking a stunning vintage theme. He was wearing a dark-collared cardigan sweater over a crisp white shirt and a black tie. His hair was styled in a classic, slicked-back style while the makeup seemed effortless and charming - everything that was a hallmark of 1950s professional and academic dress.

Vibrant Floral Dream (1960s)

The following decade showcased Shah Rukh Khan wearing a short-sleeved, collared shirt with a bold, vibrant floral pattern. He teamed his look with a pair of white trousers and a voluminous mop-top haircut, a popular look from that era. The background oozed a relaxed feeling.

Classic Suit Charm (1970s)

Next, the superstar was seen dressed in a three-piece suit, including a light grey-hued jacket with wide peak lapels, a matching waistcoat, and flared trousers, which were widely worn by men of that era. He layered his suit with a rust-coloured shirt and a brown patterned tie, another popular colour combination during that era.

High School Frenzy (1980s)

Following this came the era when SRK won millions of hearts with his high-school and college charm, a look commonly associated with 1980s American youth fashion. He was seen wearing high school jock attire, including a classic maroon-and-cream varsity jacket with a large "A" patch on the chest over a simple white t-shirt. He paired it with high-waisted blue jeans and a black belt.

Cool Casual Vibes (1990s)

After this, the actor was depicted with his signature voluminous 90s hairstyle. He was seen wearing a layered outfit consisting of a white t-shirt under a green-and-white checked hooded shirt. A yellow sweatshirt is tied around his waist, paired with light-wash distressed denim jeans. For accessories, he picked multiple long necklaces, showcasing his chic sense of style.

Watch the video here:

Chic Style (2000s)

Afterwards, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his casual style in a fitted, short-sleeved red t-shirt styled with faded blue denim jeans. He accessorised his look with a metallic-buckle belt and a wristwatch.

Bomber Jacket Style (2010s)

Remember SRK from Jab Harry Met Sejal? In the early 2010s, he was seen flaunting a classic, layered, casual style. He was seen wearing a black leather hooded bomber jacket with white striped ribbing on the collar, which he layered with a white crew-neck t-shirt. Distressed blue denim jeans finished off his charm.

More Relaxed Looks (2020s)

His recent looks feature him in a more relaxed version yet include some of his precious accessories. In the last look, he looked dapper in a dark brown, long-sleeved button-down shirt paired with light-colored, off-white trousers. A classic watch finished off his entire charm.

Shah Rukh Khan has even been honoured with several global recognitions for his incredible fashion sense. Which of his looks do you admire the most? Do let us know.

