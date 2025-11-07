What Will A Phone Addict Look Like In 25 Years? AI Predicts Terrifying Hunchbacked-No Hair Future

By 2050, our smartphone habits might leave more than just digital footprints. Step-tracking app WeWard envisioned the “average phone addict” of the future, and it's looking pretty grim. Based on data from health organisations like the World Health Organisation and CDC, the AI-generated model called "Sam" showed how people's appearance could change in 25 years if they maintain their sedentary lifestyles.

In a video shared on Instagram, WeWard shared that they used a detailed AI prompt to create Sam. The character envisioned the potential physical transformations humans might undergo if current lifestyle trends persist. The 3D model revealed the extreme consequences of tech overuse and lazy behaviour.

How Will A Phone Addict Look Like In 2050?

According to the video, individuals may experience significant physical changes by 2050. It includes a hunched posture, red and bloodshot eyes, dark circles under the eyes, protruding stomachs and swollen ankles. Additional predicted features were visible varicose veins, pale complexion, eczema and thinning hair. The AI model suggested that the average person might resemble a "spooky cartoon caricature" if these lifestyle habits continue.

Sam's forward-tilted head and rounded back are due to a condition called "tech neck," a posture-related issue caused by long screen time and hunching over devices. Experts warn that frequent smartphone use can lead to musculoskeletal strain and chronic neck pain. These problems were previously associated with older adults but are now increasingly affecting younger generations due to excessive device use.

Furthermore, Sam's swollen feet and ankles serve as a stark warning about the potential circulatory damage caused by sitting too long. Insufficient movement can result in fluid accumulation, varicose veins and even life-threatening blood clots. Additionally, excessive social media use leads to increased isolation and stress.

What's The Way Forward?

As we continue to scroll through social media, we become increasingly disconnected from others, which can lead to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression. This situation creates a self-perpetuating cycle of physical inactivity and mental strain, ultimately making it more challenging to interact with the world and negatively impacting our overall well-being.