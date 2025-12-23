What Enrique Iglesias-Anna Kournikova's Rs 1,400 Crore Net Worth Includes: Miami Home, Luxury Cars

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias and his partner, former tennis star and model Anna Kournikova, welcomed their fourth child on December 17. On Monday, December 22, Anna uploaded the first picture of her newborn on Instagram. The couple are already parents to twins Lucy and Nicholas, born in December 2017, and daughter Mary, born in January 2020.

Enrique and Anna are among the richest personalities in the music and sports worlds. While most of Enrique's wealth comes from his musical tours, hit songs and business ventures, Anna earns primarily through brand endorsements. Together, their combined assets amount to $160 million (Rs 1434 crore), as reported by The Times of India. Here is a detailed breakdown of their combined net worth.

Anna Kournikova's Net Worth

As of 2025, Anna's net worth is estimated at around $60 million (Rs 537 crore), according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. The 44-year-old rose to fame in the late 1990s, winning two Australian Open doubles titles alongside her partner Martina Hingis. She reached world number one in doubles, but injuries forced her to retire in 2003. While Anna was ruling the tennis world, her prize money totalled under $4 million (Rs 35.8 crore). Most of her wealth came from endorsements, modelling and media work.

Over the years, Anna has signed major endorsement deals with iconic brands including Adidas, Omega, Berlei and Lycos, as per a report by Times of India. These deals surpassed her tournament earnings, making her one of the highest-paid female athletes of her era.

Enrique Iglesias' Net Worth

Enrique Iglesias' net worth stands at $100 million (Rs 896 crore) as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is the top-selling Spanish artist, earning a substantial fortune from album sales, global tours, streaming revenue and television appearances. In his illustrious career, the 50-year-old has released five singles that made it to the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Additionally, Enrique has topped the dance charts 13 times.

Real Estate

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias live in a massive waterfront home in Miami worth around $26 million (Rs 233 crore). According to a report by lovePROPERTY, the property was built by merging two plots and tearing down the old structures. What stands now is a 20,000-square-foot house with a pool, hot tub, private jetty and a tennis court.

The couple has also focused heavily on safety for their kids. They reportedly spent about $600,000 (Rs 5.3 crore) on baby-proofing. This includes a tall perimeter wall and special barriers to keep the children away from the pool and the water.

Car Collection

Enrique Iglesias has owned his fair share of luxury cars over the years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his garage has included brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari and Porsche. In 2016, he decided to part with some of them for a good reason. He announced on social media that he was auctioning several cars, with all proceeds going to UNICEF to support children in Africa.

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova first met in 2001 during the filming of Enrique's hit music video Escape. Although they have been together for decades, the couple have not confirmed whether they are married.

