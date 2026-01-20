Breaking Down Valentino's 1.5 Billion Dollar Net Worth: Private Jet, Chateau In France

Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer and founder of the Valentino brand, is no more. Better known mononymously as Valentino, the fashion icon died on Monday at the age of 93.

“Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

"The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am,” the statement issued by his foundation read.

With Valentino Garavani's passing, attention has also turned to the fortune he amassed over a lifetime in fashion.

Valentino Garavani's Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Valentino Garavani's net worth was estimated at USD 1.5 billion by 2026. This remarkable figure reflects decades of smart business decisions and the lasting power of the Valentino name.

The biggest turning point came in 1998, when Valentino sold his company to the Italian conglomerate HDP for around USD 300 million. Even after stepping away from the label, the sale secured his place among the world's wealthiest designers.

Earnings After Retirement

Valentino Garavani officially stepped down as lead designer for his fashion house back in 2008, but his income did not slow down. The Valentino brand continued to grow globally and generate billions in annual revenue. Licensing deals, brand royalties and long-term investments ensured a steady flow of money even in his later years.

The designer continued to earn from the enduring popularity of his signature style, which remained in demand long after his retirement.

Real Estate And Luxury Assets

Valentino Garavani and his longtime partner Giancarlo Giammetti owned an impressive real estate portfolio. Their properties included luxury homes in Rome, London, Paris, Manhattan, Switzerland and a famous chateau outside Paris. These properties alone were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

A Life Of Quiet Luxury

Despite his immense wealth, Valentino Garavani was known for living life on his own terms. He often travelled between his homes by private jet and hosted exclusive parties attended by global elites, reported Spoiler. He was also deeply fond of dogs, especially his pugs, who frequently appeared by his side and became part of his public image.

Even in his 90s, Valentino Garavani remained a symbol of timeless luxury and financial success.

