Viral Pic Reveals Where Madhubala Lived In Mumbai Before Her Death

Madhubala, a prolific actor known for her iconic work in Indian cinema, was born as Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi on February 14, 1933, and died on February 23, 1969, following a heart attack.

A viral post shared by Kunal Tripathi on the official Mumbai Heritage page on X shows where the legendary actor lived in Mumbai before her death.

The post read: "Did you know? Madhubala lived in an elegant Art Deco bungalow known as Arabian Villa, located in Pali Hill, Bandra."

The actor lived there at a time when Bandra was a quiet suburb, unlike the bustling neighbourhood it is today, filled with restaurants, craft beer bars, and high‑rise buildings.

The Mumbai Heritage post also revealed that when Madhubala lived in Arabian Villa, the Bandra neighbourhood was beginning to emerge as a sought‑after residential hub for some of Mumbai's biggest film stars.

According to a Reddit post, Ataullah Khan, Madhubala's father, moved the family across several parts of Bombay (now Mumbai). They first lived in the Kandivali-Malad suburbs, which allowed Madhubala to work in Bombay Studios, where she received her first break in Hindi cinema.

After the April 1944 explosion, which destroyed their home, the family moved from Malad to Andheri to a villa named Kismet. It was reportedly sold later due to the commercial failure of their in‑house production Naata (1955).

They eventually rented Arabian Villa on Pali Hill Road, near Jogger's Park in Bandra. After marrying Kishore Kumar, Madhubala reportedly continued living in Arabian Villa, especially after discovering that she had a ventricular septal defect (VSD). In layman's terms, she had a hole in her heart.

Some reports suggest it remained her permanent residence until she died in 1969. The bungalow was deserted and later demolished after Madhubala's death. A high‑rise building was constructed in its place.

