50 Km From Pakistan, This 30-Km Road In Gujarat Seems To Float On Water

India is blessed with diverse landscapes that attract travellers from across the globe. Whether you want to wander in the hills of the Himalayas or sunbathe on the beaches of Goa, every tourist can find their dream destination in this country. Amid these stunning vistas lies a dreamlike road surrounded by water on both sides. The 30-km stretch, called Road to Heaven, connects mainland Kutch to Dholavira village in Gujarat.

The Road To Heaven Is A UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Road to Heaven is known for its striking scenery and unique geography. The almost straight road features water on both sides for nearly six months of the year and white salt pans for the remaining months. At times, it creates the illusion of driving on water or across a vast salt desert, depending on when you visit. The road's growing popularity on social media has turned it into an iconic representation of Kutch's natural beauty. It offers a picturesque drive to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Road to Heaven also holds cultural and historical significance. It connects Khavda, a village renowned for its handicrafts and proximity to the White Rann, with Dholavira. It gained widespread attention after being showcased during the G20 Summit. Following this, the government opened it to the public, and it has since become a popular driving route among visitors.

Travel content creator Arihant Baid shared a breathtaking video of the road on Instagram. The clip highlighted the route's stunning landscapes and scenic charm. The side note read, "Just 50 Km from Pakistan, is India's most beautiful road. Known as the Road to Heaven, this 30 km stretch connects mainland Kutch to the island of Khadir Bet, which has the historical town of Dholavira on it."

Best Time To Visit Road To Heaven

The best time to visit the Road to Heaven is during the winter months, from November to February. During this period, the weather is cool and dry, making it ideal for exploring. You can expect clear skies, pleasant days and stunning views of the white salt desert.

How To Get There

By Air: After landing at Bhuj Airport, you can hire a cab to reach the Road to Heaven. It is located approximately 80 km from the airport.

By Train: Take a train to Bhuj Junction, the nearest railway station. From there, the Road to Heaven is about 80 km away and can be reached by taxi or private vehicle.

By Road: A road trip is the best way to enjoy this scenic stretch. The route is well connected to major cities in Gujarat, including Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

If you are looking for a surreal driving experience unlike any other, this extraordinary road in Kutch deserves a spot on your travel bucket list.

Also Read | Konkan's 12,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs Reveal A Lost World Through Rare Traces Of Stone-Age Art