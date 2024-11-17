Like Janhvi Kapoor, 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Also Painters

Apart from acting and being a fashionista, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has now showcased her painting skills as well. Recently, the star shared a series of pictures with artwork that was painted by her. In the pictures, we can see different paintings, one of them being a portrait of Goddess Laxmi. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “When papa makes u pose like a student with your paintings so he can forward it to his friend groups and try to hype ur very basic art skills." Like Janhvi, here are other Bollywood stars who like to paint.

1. Alaya F

Bollywood actress Alaya F is also very fond of painting. The star loves to spend her free time painting and sketching and often shares snippets of her paintings on her Instagram.

2. Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha also possesses a natural talent for painting. The star often showcases her artistic skills by painting and sharing on social media. Sonakshi indulges in various painting styles and has an extensive collection of her own.

3. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Apart from great acting skills, Siddhant is also a skilled painter. The actor has given his fans a glimpse of his artwork, which features unique strokes of creativity.

4. Tara Sutaria

For many celebrities, sketching is a hobby. One such example is actress Tara Sutaria. The star loves to indulge in her love for charcoal painting. She has also shared glimpses of her artwork on social media, leaving fans in awe of her skill.

