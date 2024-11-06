Shalini Passi's Strict Diet Includes Goat's Curd And "A Shot Of Ghee" In The Morning

The newest addition to Netflix's The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi not only has a distinctive personality but lifestyle too. The 49-year-old art collector and Delhi socialite recently shared how strict her diet is. In an exclusive interview with India Today Digital, the star welcomed media whilst sipping kala chana paani from a mug. Revealing her diet, she said, “I usually start my day with ghee. I drink a shot of ghee. Then, I have almonds and walnuts.” This is followed by beetroot juice mixed with amla and ginger. She further revealed, “I also have a celery juice, red juice and sprout juice, which is basically sprouted seeds pulped without straining." She finds chewing two bowls of sprouts can be quite a task; that's why she came up with the idea of juicing it all.

Shalini loves juice in her diet and further adds capsicum juice, made using different bell peppers. Not missing on any healthy produce, she also adds avocado to her diet. Later in the day, Shalini treats herself to a ragi or jowar chilla. Apart from a diet, she also works out from 4 to 6 PM every day. Her workout regime includes one hour of dance, followed by an hour of Pilates and weight training. For her pre-workout meal, she chooses fresh fruits.

Her dinner in the evening involves a lot of vegetables but with a twist. “I repeat the same vegetables, but in soup form, unstrained and thick. This includes spinach and broccoli soup, tomato and capsicum soup, and soups made from vegetables like bhindi, lotus stem, peas, and leek.”

Further, she also revealed that on days she is not visiting the temple, she eats eggs, fish, or chicken for protein. She also mentions how goat's curd is a necessity, saying, “I have goat curd every day. I want my bones and teeth to be strong.”

Shalini is so particular about her diet that she also carries her own vegetables when travelling to Mumbai. She also opened up about how she doesn't drink alcohol and doesn't crave sugar or carbs at all.

