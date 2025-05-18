Shalini Passi Graces Cannes 2025 In A Dipped-In-Pink Gown Clad Look

Media personality Shalini Passi made sure to make heads turn as she chose the pink before everything else vibe for Cannes Film Festival 2025. The art and design collector looked like a total red carpet ready diva wearing a halter neck gown with a faux fur throw on.

Also Read: Shalini Passi's Strict Diet Includes Goat's Curd And "A Shot Of Ghee" In The Morning

Shalini Passi dressed to impress as she dished out a pastel pink gown that had a sans sleeves and halter neck design. The ensemble with a daringly plunging neckline and cinched waistline had pink Swarovski crystals embellished around it. The figure hugging ensemble was handpicked from the shelves of the designers, Fouad Sarkis and Ornelys Couture. The gown featured a short train that followed her around gracefully and was teamed up with a faux feather throw on.

The art connoisseur accessorised the look with a monotone blush pink Judith Leiber rectangular box clutch with maximal Swarovski crystals adorned over it, a pair of bow and drop detail diamond earrings and a chunky diamond cocktail ring.

Shalini's tresses were styled into a voluminous side swept open look that added an evening ready vibe to her appearance. Makeup wise, she stuck to a nude pink glam to keep things monotone. This featured a sparkly pink eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara defined eyes. A wash of Barbie pink blush and blush topper on the apples of her cheeks and a milky pink lip gloss to wrap up the look on the right note of glam.

Shalini Passi aces the pink is perfect vibe in her Cannes 2025 look.

Also Read: Shalini Passi Reveals If She Actually Bathes In Milk Or Not