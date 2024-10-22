Shalini Passi's 20,000 Square-Foot Palatial New Delhi Home Is A Masterpiece In Itself

The newest member of Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, Shalini Passi, has became a fan favourite thanks to her luxurious lifestyle. Married to Delhi-based business tycoon Sanjay Passi, who is the chairman of the Pasco Group, Shalini describes herself as an artist. In an exclusive interaction with Architectural Digest, Sanjana calls herself an artist who has “always had an eye for art and for meaningful objects.” The Delhi socialite revealed her two-decade journey of collecting art and how it helped decorate her 20,000 square-foot palatial home with 14 rooms filled with many exquisite artworks.

Also Read: Inside Lily Collins And Husband Charlie McDowell's "Mid-Century California Meets Scandinavian" House In Los Angeles

Shalini along with her husband Sanjay and son Robin, live in what she described as a “sweeping curve of a home” in New Delhi's posh Golf Links neighbourhood. The house overlooks the 220 rolling acres of the Delhi Golf Club and is filled with art from floor to ceiling.

From paintings, video art, sculptures, installations, Fornasetti bureaus, Gio Ponti tchotchkes, gilt wood mirrors to étagère bookshelves and more, her house is filled with an extraordinary and exceptional collection. One of the most beautiful features on the lawn is a towering 25-foot Buddha sculpture crafted by renowned artist Subodh Gupta.

Talking about the interiors, Shalini said, “I'm an artist and always had an eye for art, for meaningful objects, I was and always will be obsessive; if I see something beautiful or interesting.” Her home is not a museum, and nothing is static there; new pieces are blended perfectly with old paintings and art. The video art in the multiple sitting rooms by Abhishek Hazra, Surekha, Rohini Devasher and Sonia Khurana. Not to forget the two stunning metal shutters and canvas by Atul Dodiya.

The house is the epitome of artistic excellence. Its cathedral-like central space has light pouring through massive, sculptural glass windows that perfectly frame the works in the garden. From a 17th- century William and Mary style cabinet to a magnificent 19th-century French ormolu clock atop. The house is an ideal blend of vintage and contemporary items.

Also Read: A Sneak Peek Into Virat Kohli's Stunning Holiday Home In Alibaug, Full Of Tropical Touches