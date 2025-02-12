There's No Shortage Of Glamour With Shalini Passi's Glittery Mermaid Gown

It is safe to say that Shalini Passi loves to add drama to fashion and her maximalist style choices have often served as proof.

Recently, she redefined cocktail dressing in her own way as she slipped into a stunning gown.

Shalini Passi's Instagram is straight worth taking notes from, especially for the fashion game. She has a style trajectory of her own and she never fails to live upto the expectation. Her latest look was etched with just the right kind of feminine elements. She turned to a champagne-hued gown that came with a figure-grazing pattern and a mermaid-style look. The frill towards the hemline simply added drama to her attire. The sweetheart neckline matched the strappy pattern and the understated shimmery details perfectly added glitz to her style.

Previously, she turned to a studded nude and black halter neck gown to look like a million bucks. Her sartorial outings are always a lesson in doing glitzy style right. She opted for a beautiful gown that came with overall stud embellished details. Her unique choice of accessories truly made her look a standout. She opted for a crocodile textured Dolce & Gabbana handbag to complete her style.

