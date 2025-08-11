Are You Taking Too Many Supplements?

If wellness influencers, biohackers, and fitness freaks populate your Instagram feed, chances are you've been tempted by supplements. Their reels are flooded with colourful smoothies and overflowing pill organisers, making it look like you must load up on powders and pills to be healthy.

There are too many supplements, vitamins and herbs in the market. There's one that helps you go to sleep, there's one that can make you feel fresh when you wake up, there are more than a few that can help you function throughout the day.

One extreme example is biohacker Bryan Johnson, who once consumed 111 supplements a day (now down to 44). But he's hardly alone. With supplements available over the counter or on a click online, it's become a norm, more than an aberration. The supplement market in India is projected to reach more than 10 billion dollars by 2030.

However, what might look like a shortcut to health could, in fact, end up doing more harm than good.

Dr C Hemanth, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, Hyderabad, warns, "We have patients who regularly take supplements without a doctor's prescription. This has become a regular practice among young adults."

How To Know If You're Overdoing It

Experts suggest that if your morning routine feels like you're prepping for a pharmaceutical exam, you're likely overdoing it.

Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermatologist and Holistic Wellness Coach, explains, "If you're popping more than 4-5 daily supplements without specific deficiency proof, a physician's recommendation, or a clear goal, it may be time for a review."

According to Dr Santhanam, some tell-tale signs include:

You need a separate pouch for your pills when you travel.

You forget why you're even taking some of them.

Your monthly supplement bill could fund a weekend trip.

Your doctor gives you the look when you list them out.

Ipsita Chakravarti, HOD, Dietetics, CMRI Kolkata, adds, "If you have pill boxes for everything from energy and digestion to skincare and immunity, slow down. Look out for redundant ingredients, exceeding the RDA, and taking supplements without a proper diagnosis."

So, How Many Supplements Are Too Many?

Now, even though there's no single number, experts warn that here, the more-is-better approach doesn't work.

Dr Hemanth says, "Taking more than eight to ten individual supplements daily often indicates you may be overdoing it. Especially if you experience digestive issues, nausea, or stomach irritation."

Don't build your supplement routine based on Instagram Reels or WhatsApp forwards. Photo: Unsplash

Chakravarti agrees and says that even more than 2-3 daily supplements should be taken seriously, particularly if you're on any medication or have chronic conditions.

A handy framework from Dr Santhanam:

0-3 = Reasonable

4-6 = Caution; get your blood checked

7+ = You're either an elite athlete or you've slipped into the supplement spiral

Always, remember, supplements should support your diet, not replace it.

The Art Of Pairing The Right Supplements

Can you gulp all your supplements at once?

Technically? Yes. Should you? Probably not.

"It's like throwing all your clothes into the washing machine on random settings. You'll clean some, ruin others," says Dr Santhanam.

Dr Hemanth agrees, explaining, "Iron and calcium don't play well together. Some vitamins need fat to be absorbed. Taking them all at once causes a traffic jam in your digestive system."

Chakravarti warns that simultaneous intake can lead to nutrient-nutrient interactions, "Fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K need to be taken with fat. Iron absorbs better without food. Timing, spacing, and combination matter, and only a qualified expert should guide you."

The best approach, according to them? Split your doses. Some with breakfast, some with dinner, always with food unless advised otherwise.

The Side Effects

Now, this is where it gets serious. Taking too many supplements can have adverse side effects, according to experts.

According to Dr Hemanth, "Your kidneys and liver bear the brunt. Excessive Vitamin A can damage your liver and bones, too much iron can harm organs, and high calcium levels can lead to kidney stones."

Chakravarti adds, "You may experience digestive issues, bloating, nausea, or diarrhoea. In more serious cases, toxicity can impact your liver, kidney, or heart. Supplements can also interfere with medications, making them ineffective or dangerous."

Toxicity symptoms by vitamin/minerals includes:

Vitamin A : Headaches, dizziness, liver damage, reduced bone strength, birth defects, and-in extreme cases-coma or death.

: Headaches, dizziness, liver damage, reduced bone strength, birth defects, and-in extreme cases-coma or death. Vitamin D: High calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia), leading to upset stomach, vomiting, frequent urination, kidney problems, and heart rhythm disturbances.

High calcium in the blood (hypercalcemia), leading to upset stomach, vomiting, frequent urination, kidney problems, and heart rhythm disturbances. Vitamin E : Blood thinning, hemorrhages, and increased risk of stroke at very high doses.

: Blood thinning, hemorrhages, and increased risk of stroke at very high doses. Vitamin B3 : High blood pressure, abdominal pain, impaired vision, liver damage, skin flushing.

: High blood pressure, abdominal pain, impaired vision, liver damage, skin flushing. Vitamin B6 : Neuropathy (nerve damage), skin lesions, light sensitivity, and other neurological issues.

: Neuropathy (nerve damage), skin lesions, light sensitivity, and other neurological issues. Iron : Severe overdoses can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, organ failure, or death.

: Severe overdoses can cause vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, organ failure, or death. Calcium and Selenium: Kidney damage, confusion, hair loss, joint pain, and risk of arrhythmias.

The Bottomline

Don't build your supplement routine based on Instagram Reels or WhatsApp forwards.

Talk to your doctor. Check your blood work. Stick to evidence, not trends. As Chakravarti says, "Supplements are meant to support, not replace or overload your system."

"If it's something you can address with diet, that's the best route. If not, add supplements only on medical advice," Dr Hemanth concludes.