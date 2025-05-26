US Millionaire's Savage Response To Indian Man Bragging About Working Till 4 am: "May Feel Heroic..."

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bryan Johnson criticized a post promoting a 4 AM work culture. His response highlighted health risks of excessive work hours. Johnson noted prolonged screen time can disrupt sleep patterns.

US millionaire Bryan Johnson took to social media to criticise an Indian entrepreneur's social media post promoting a 4 am work culture. His response came after web developer Priyanshu Tiwari shared a photo of tech workers coding late into the night. The post was captioned, ''It's 4 AM, guys, but builders are building. What's your excuse?" garnered praise from several social media users. However, Mr Johnson disagreed, warning that glorifying excessive work hours can harm long-term health and well-being. He highlighted the negative effects of prolonged screen time and sitting, including reduced melatonin production, fragmented deep sleep, decreased insulin sensitivity, increased cortisol levels, visceral fat, and impaired memory.

"It may feel heroic, but you're spending down your human capacity. That posture reduces brain oxygen by 30%. The blue light suppresses melatonin, fragments deep sleep, and blunts next-day insulin sensitivity. The missed sleep raises cortisol, increases visceral fat and decays memory," he replied.

The social media community had mixed reactions to his response. Some users pointed out that Mr Johnson, as a millionaire, shouldn't be lecturing young professionals about work-life balance, given that he likely put in long hours to achieve his success. Others agreed that glorifying excessive work hours can be detrimental to health and shouldn't be normalised.

One user wrote, "Fair, but you're only able to make this comment from the comfort of your longevity maxed out Venice villa because you did the same at one point."

Another commented, "Preach. Sacrificing your biology for hustle is a false flex. Yeah, it feels heroic now, but it's a slow suicide mission. Play the long game. Efficiency over martyrdom. Build capacity, don't burn it."

A third said, "Easy to give this advice when you were heads down for years and had a multi-million dollar exit, Bryan." A fourth added, "Savage response! But true! At 31, I can confirm. Every hour of missed sleep puts a layer of fog on my brain for the next day! Sleep is super important."