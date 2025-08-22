Anti-Ageing Influencer Bryan Johnson Says He Might Try 'Ketamine' After Hunter Biden Comparison

Bryan Johnson, the US tech entrepreneur looking to defy death, has once again caught social media's attention after stating he might try ketamine -- a powerful anaesthetic. Mr Johnson was responding to a post that compared him to Hunter Biden, stating that the former US president's son was better looking than him at 55 on a 'steady diet of ketamine'.

"Hunter Biden looks better at 55 on a steady diet of Ketamine and blow than Bryan Johnson looks at 47 after micro-calibrating the air in the sleep room where he logs his boners," to which Mr Johnson replied: "Starting ketamine and blow today."

In another post, Mr Johnson added: "Ketamine reverses biological age and depression. It might be worth trying. Blow not so much."

Mr Johnson, responsible for the 'Don't Die' ideology, also highlighted a pre-print study with six ketamine infusions over a two to three week period. As per the study quoted by Mr Johnson, ketamine use decreased depression scores, metabolic age, brain age, inflammation and a host of other parameters.

As the post went viral, the majority of social media warned Mr Johnson not to do ketamine, adding that it might be addictive.

"Ketamine can oneshot people into psychosis or addiction, so it might be irresponsible to boost it," said one user while another added: "Jfc, this is irresponsible and this is me saying that."

A third commented: "I can't believe Bryan Johnson is telling me to do ketamine. This is the best day of my life."

A fourth said: "As someone who has hung out with ketamine users long enough to see the negative repercussions, I highly recommend not going down this road."

The world's richest person, Elon Musk, has also admitted to taking 'prescription' ketamine a few years ago, adding that it helped him get out of 'dark mental holes'.

See the viral post here:

Also Read | Indian Woman's Hilarious Take On Dutch Birthday Customs Goes Viral: 'Still Can't Fathom'

Anti-ageing process

Mr Johnson spends $2 million a year on medical diagnostics and treatments combined with a meticulously crafted regimen of eating, sleeping, and exercising to see if he can slow, and perhaps even reverse, the ageing process.

He is committed full-time to stopping the ageing process, having made a massive fortune in his 30s when he sold his payment processing company to eBay.