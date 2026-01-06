Bengaluru Startup Founder, 23, Wants To Be "India's Bryan Johnson", Begins Health Tracking Mission

Punarv Dinakar, a 23-year-old Bengaluru-based founder of the startup Sedona Health, has announced his intention to become the "Bryan Johnson of India." In a post on X, Dinakar explained that he has launched a personal health experiment focused on extreme self-quantification and performance tracking. He began the process with a comprehensive Rs 7,000 blood test to establish baseline biomarkers.

"Got a blood test done worth 7k covering all the imp biomarkers - Bought a WHOOP last month to track sleep, strain and recovery - Strava to track my activities, Amy to track my calories, and Sedona to track my biomarkers. However this is just the start. I intend to go a lot deeper into every single aspect of my health," he wrote on X.

However, his goal differs from Bryan Johnson's primary focus on reversing biological aging. Instead, Dinakar said he aims to "live life to the fullest" through data-driven health optimisation.

He has also committed to publicly documenting his measurements and improvements to allow others to follow his progress. "I will be documenting every single thing I measure, track and improve over here - so if this is something you've been planning to do, I urge you to follow along. The journey begins," he added.

Dinakar's announcement comes amid a growing interest in longevity and biohacking in India. Other prominent figures like Deepinder Goyal (founder of Zomato) have also ventured into this space with projects like 'Continue' and 'Temple,' a wearable for tracking brain blood flow.

Some users expressed interest in joining the experiment and praised Dinakar's focus on health at a young age. However, others voiced concerns about potential anxiety from constant tracking or dismissed the trend as a "documented midlife crisis" for a 23-year-old.

One user wrote, "Tracking ur health vitals daily or consistently will eventually make u anxious even with minor deflections. Just have good eating, physilcal and sleeping habits is enough to keep the vitals im check. U will just add a stresiing factor in ur life if u keep tracking."

Another commented, "Trust me bro...No one can live life to the fullest with constant monitoring. Certain things are beyond human control." A third said, "All the best Punarv... Your findings will definitely help India in healthcare."

"Longevity influencing is the new untapped area of sm influencing game pivoted by Bryan internationally and this is clearly an opportunity to get first mover advantage in India," stated a fourth.