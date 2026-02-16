Bengaluru Entrepreneur Shares Harrowing Cab Experience On Way To AI Summit: "Felt Like A Hostage"

A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur recently shared a "deeply uncomfortable and unsafe" experience on social media while heading to the airport for the India AI Impact summit. Dhananjay Yadav, CEO of NeoSapien, wrote on X that he booked an AC cab via the Namma Yatri app, but the driver refused to turn on the air conditioning, claiming it was a "non-AC" ride. The driver also demanded extra payment and insisted on a metered rate of Rs 24/km instead of the app's displayed fare of Rs 844. Yadav alleged the driver refused to let him exit the vehicle to book another cab unless he paid the full fare, making him feel "almost like a hostage".

"Felt almost like a hostage on my cab ride to the airport today. Booked an AC cab via @nammayatri for my flight to Delhi (Impact AI Summit). The driver refused to turn on the AC, claiming it was a non-AC ride—despite the app clearly showing otherwise," the tweet read.

To avoid missing his flight to the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Yadav eventually paid the demanded amount. "Eventually, I had to give in just to make it to the airport. This was a deeply uncomfortable and unsafe experience. I've raised a complaint hoping stricter action is taken. Customer safety cannot be compromised," he added.

See the tweet here:

Felt almost like a hostage on my cab ride to the airport today.



Booked an AC cab via @nammayatri for my flight to Delhi (Impact AI Summit). The driver refused to turn on the AC, claiming it was a non-AC ride — despite the app clearly showing otherwise.



He then checked the fare… pic.twitter.com/SXi2t2QkTw — Dhananjay Yadav (@imDhananjay) February 15, 2026

Namma Yatri has since apologised for the incident and issued a full refund. "Hi Dhananjay, we apologize for your uncomfortable experience. We spoke with you on call, the refund has been processed, and necessary action is being taken to ensure your future rides are safe and hassle-free. Thank you for your support," their response read.

Namma Yatri is India's first zero-commission ride-hailing app, launched in Bengaluru in November 2022. The app connects passengers directly with auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, eliminating the need for middlemen and commissions.

This incident is part of a larger, recurring issue, particularly in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, where cab drivers often refuse to use the AC. Drivers often cite high fuel prices, increased operational costs, and low earnings after platform commissions as reasons for not using the AC.

About The India AI Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is happening from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. This 5-day event is expected to attract over 200,000 visitors, including global industry leaders, innovators, and tech enthusiasts. The summit aims to strengthen global collaboration, promote responsible AI, and accelerate AI adoption across priority sectors.

The summit will focus on themes like People, Planet, and Progress and feature working groups on AI governance, ethics, and innovation.

NDTV is also hosting an AI summit on February 18 - a dialogue that will explore how deeply artificial intelligence is now woven into India's economic priorities, policy frameworks, and strategic thinking.