Startup Founder Questions US Visa Process After Sudden Rejection In Delhi

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has claimed his US visa application was rejected despite having a clear business purpose and past international experience.

Dhananjay Yadav, co-founder of startup NeoSapien, shared his experience on X (formerly Twitter), saying his visa was denied during an interview at the US Embassy in Delhi on Tuesday. According to his post, he was travelling to the US for investor meetings and potential B2B partnerships.

Mr Yadav said he had received an invitation from Hari Valiyath, a close friend and investor in NeoSapien, who is also the co-founder of US-based firm Pyxis, which has raised over $200 million in funding. The visit was reportedly sponsored by his company.

In Delhi today. My US visa got rejected this morning, and still trying to understand why.



I had an invite from a close friend and investor in NeoSapien, Hari Valiyath (Co-founder, Pyxis), to meet him and potential partners. Pyxis has raised over $200M, and is US-based.



I have… — Dhananjay Yadav (@imDhananjay) February 3, 2026

During the visa interview, Mr Yadav said he clearly stated the purpose of travel as "investor meetings and B2B partnerships". However, the interviewer questioned him about his salary. As a startup founder, Mr Yadav said his salary was minimal, even though the trip was company-funded.

"Shortly after, the visa was rejected," he wrote, adding that he found the decision difficult to understand.

Mr Yadav also pointed out that he had previously studied in the United States and worked in Berlin, Germany, and had no intention of overstaying in the US.

His post has sparked debate on social media, with many startup founders and professionals questioning the visa screening process and the challenges entrepreneurs face while travelling for global business engagements. Users shared their frustrations about the unpredictable nature of US visa interviews, describing them as "mood-based" rather than logic-based.

One user recounted a harrowing experience at immigration after attending a conference, where they were grilled about their stay despite explaining it was a vacation.

Another user sympathized, sharing their own ordeal after a long flight and immigration queue, where showing proof of funds in their bank account was the only thing that seemed to satisfy the officer.

Others suggested that the interviewer's attitude can greatly impact the outcome, and even recommended trying a different consulate or route to apply.