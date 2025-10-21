Welsh Entrepreneur Bitten By Stray Dog During Run In Bengaluru: "Ask Dogesh Bhai..."

Welsh entrepreneur Oliver Jones was bitten by a stray dog while he was out on a run near Bengaluru's old airport terminal. Jones, who founded two Indian startups worth over $100 million, joked about the incident on social media, saying, "I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore," along with a photograph from the hospital. Jones received anti-rabies and tetanus injections and will continue with follow-up treatment over the next month to prevent any potential complications.

Check out the post here:

I love stray dogs. Especially the ones who join me on my runs in Bangalore. pic.twitter.com/mmuoHF2R05 — Oliver Jones (@Agent_Oli) October 19, 2025

The entrepreneur recounted that the area near the old airport terminal entrance was generally quiet and maintained by the army, but noted that a particular pack of dogs had grown increasingly aggressive. He explained that his usual approach was to ignore stray dogs and continue running at a steady pace. However, during one incident, the dogs chased him for over 100 metres in broad daylight and one of them bit his ankle.

Local residents quickly came to his assistance and helped him reach the ICU for urgent medical care. "Perhaps rabid… Some very kind locals saw and gave me a ride to the ICU," he said.

Following the viral post, many people questioned why Jones still chooses to live in India despite such incidents. In response, he shared a heartfelt message explaining that he chooses to stay because of his deep belief in what he's doing and his commitment to seeing it through.

"To folks asking me why I don't leave India, I won't because I believe in something, and am willing to go all the way. Sometimes that means dog bites, watching my parents grow old from afar, landing in a new country with only $300, sharing a bed with pigeon nests, I have built two startups here worth over $100m," he replied.

His post struck a chord online. While many praised his determination and dedication, others used the incident to renew calls for improved civic responsibility and public safety measures.