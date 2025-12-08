Woman, Her Mother Kill 14-Year-Old Son, Die By Suicide In Bengaluru

A woman killed her 14-year-old son in their home in Bengaluru and then died by suicide along with her mother on Monday.

According to the preliminary investigation, around 9 in the morning, the woman, 38-year-old Sudha, and her mother, 68-year-old Madamma, first killed the boy, Maunish, and then consumed poison themselves.

Police suspect that mounting debts and emotional distress may have led the boy's mother and grandmother to take the extreme step.

According to the police, Sudha and Muddamma used to run a small hotel where they sold biryani. However, after suffering losses, they started selling chips and milk and later began working as domestic help to manage their living expenses.

Due to both these businesses not working, the debt kept growing, and they ended up taking this step.

Sudha had separated from her husband a few years ago, police said, adding that she moved to her mother's house with her son.

Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast division), Sarah Fatima, visited the spot and examined whether a death note or any other evidence was present.

"The boy was studying in Class 7 at Christ School. We are conducting further investigation to determine the exact cause of the deaths. The bodies have currently been sent for post-mortem examination," DCP Fatima said, as reported by news agency IANS.

She said the exact reason for the suicides would be known only after the post-mortem examination.

The bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, and a detailed investigation is underway.