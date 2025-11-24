Bengaluru College Student Found Dead In Rented Room, Cops Suspect Murder

A 21-year-old college student was found dead in a room rented by a woman identified as Manasa in Bengaluru on Sunday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The victim, identified as Devisri, was a final-year Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) student at Acharya College.

According to the police, a man, Prem Vardhan, is suspected of having killed Devisri by strangling or suffocating her. Officials said that Prem and Devisri had reached the rented room around 9:30 am and stayed till 8:30 pm. He then reportedly locked the room from the outside and fled.

The reason behind the murder is not yet known.

The incident came to light when Jayant T (23), a native of Andhra Pradesh and currently residing in Bengaluru, filed a complaint at the Madanayakanahalli Police Station.

The police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators have launched a manhunt to trace Prem, who is on the run.

Police sources confirm that crucial clues have been obtained, and efforts are underway to arrest him at the earliest.