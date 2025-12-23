Bengaluru Man, 64, Smashes Wife's Head With Stone, Claims It Was Accident

Ananth, a 64-year-old man living in Bengaluru, decided to take his wife, Gayathri, out to show her a property in Bengaluru. Minutes later, he called an ambulance for his wife after she allegedly suffered injuries in a road accident and rushed her to a hospital. All was going 'well' as per Ananth until a police officer got involved and uncovered the murder of the 50-year-old Gayathri.

It happened on Sunday evening, when Ananth took Gayathri to a site near Mittaganahalli village in Bengaluru under the pretext of showing her the property. During the visit, he allegedly assaulted her with a stone, killing her on the spot. After committing the murder, Ananth reportedly called an ambulance and staged the incident as a road accident, shifting the body to a hospital and pretending to be unaware of the crime.

The case came to light when a Chikkajala Traffic Sub-Inspector visited the hospital and got suspicious. During a preliminary inquiry and examination, officials found inconsistencies and revealed that the woman had been murdered, not injured in an accident.

The murder motive is not clear. The police have registered a murder case against Ananth and launched an investigation.

A similar case was reported from Hyderabad where a woman, along with her lover and another accused killed her husband and tried to pass it off as a death due to a heart attack.

The 45-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife, along with a 22-year-old construction worker, with whom she developed an "illicit relationship" besides another accused at their residence in Boduppal, a village near Hyderabad on December 11.

The woman misled relatives by stating that the death was due to a heart attack. She lodged a complaint stating that her husband was found unconscious in the toilet and was declared dead at a government hospital.

During the investigation, the police found suspicious injuries on the dead body, including wounds on the cheek and neck, raising some suspicion over the death.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police arrested the woman and two other accused.