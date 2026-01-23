Karnataka Man Kills Wife, Stages It As Heart Attack, Gets Caught At Funeral

When Rajeshwari Fakriappa Gilakkanavar died, her husband told everyone that she suffered a heart attack. Her partner, Fakirappa Gilakkanavar, invited relatives for the last rites in their native village in Karnataka. And that is when the 21-year-old's death, which appeared to be natural, turned out to be a murder.

Rajeshwari, 21, was allegedly murdered by her husband in Neginahal village of Belagavi district, following a domestic dispute.

According to the information shared by the family, Rajeshwari had been married for three years and was allegedly harassed by her husband over not having children.

In a fit of anger, Gilakkanavar allegedly strangled her to death.

When Rajeshwari's parents arrived for the funeral, they reportedly noticed marks on her neck and grew suspicious about the cause of death.

They immediately alerted the local police, who visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inquiry.

Police then confirmed that it was a suspected murder case and took the husband into custody for questioning.

Rajeshwari's body was sent to Belagavi BIMS hospital for a post-mortem. The preliminary post-mortem findings reportedly indicated murder, following which the husband was formally charged.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime. He has since been remanded to custody and sent to jail.

Rajeshwari's body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem.