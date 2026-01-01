Woman Kills Mother In Her Sleep After Astrologer's "Black Magic" Claims

A 33-year-old woman allegedly murdered her mother after an astrologer convinced her that her mother had used black magic to kill her father.

The incident took place in Karnataka's Tumakuru district. The victim has been identified as 55-year-old Pushpavathi (referred to locally as Puppavathi), and the accused is her daughter, Suchitra.

Suchitra, who lived with her husband in Tumakuru city, had lost her father about 18 months ago. Following his death, she consulted an astrologer. The astrologer allegedly claimed that her mother had performed black magic, which directly led to her father's passing.

Believing the claims, Suchitra visited her mother's home and allegedly suffocated her with a pillow while she was asleep.

After the murder, Suchitra tried to stage the scene to make it look like a natural death. She even began making arrangements for the funeral to quickly dispose of the body. However, villagers noticed suspicious signs and raised doubts about the cause of death.

The villagers contacted the police, who arrived at the scene before the funeral could take place. During initial questioning, Suchitra reportedly confessed to the crime.

A murder case has been registered at the Kyatsandra Police Station.

A murder case has been registered at Kyatsandra Police Station, and further investigation is underway. Police are also questioning Suchitra's husband to determine if he had any knowledge of the plan.

