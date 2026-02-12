After Wife's Miscarriage, Man Beheads Neighbours To 'Please Angry Deity'

A 21-year-old man allegedly beheaded two of his neighbours with a sharp weapon during a religious ritual in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district early Thursday morning. Two others who tried to intervene were also brutally attacked and remain in critical condition.

The incident took place between 4 am and 5 am in Atarwa village. According to the police, the accused, Chhatrapati Singh, had invited his neighbours, Phool Kumari Singh (50) and Kemla Singh (65), to his home for a puja. However, shortly after they arrived, Singh allegedly attacked them in his courtyard.

Two other villagers, Sumitra Singh and Rambhajan Singh, rushed to the house after hearing screams but were also attacked. Both are currently being treated at a local hospital.

Initial investigations suggest the killings may be linked to 'black magic'. Police found that the accused's wife had recently suffered a miscarriage, leading Singh to believe that a deity was "angry" and required a ritual sacrifice to be appeased.

Days before the attack, Singh had built a mud platform outside his house and told neighbours he would be performing a special puja on Thursday morning. Investigators recovered ritual materials, including a coconut, from the crime scene.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gayatri Tiwari said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

"Witchcraft and superstition are suspected in this case. Our forensic (FSL) team is on-site examining the evidence. A coconut and other puja materials were recovered," Tiwari said. "The accused and the victims belong to the same community and are believed to be distant relatives."

Chhatrapati Singh is currently in police custody. Investigators are trying to determine if the attack was premeditated or if the accused was suffering from a delusional episode fueled by his beliefs.