Class 9 Boy, Missing For Days, Found Dead Inside Drain In Karnataka

A class nine student went missing in Bengaluru, and three days later, came the most horrific news for the family - he is dead.

One day, when Preetham did not return home, and there was no information about his whereabouts, the family filed a missing person complaint at a local police station on January 29.

On January 31, a foul smell was spotted at Kanakapura Road in the city, where pipeline work is underway. Following the trail of the smell, locals discovered a body floating inside a drain at the construction site.

The visuals from the ground show an open chamber and a boy, in an orange t-shirt, floating flat on his face in an adjacent drain. The boy's body is visible from the gaps in between drain covers.

A probe is underway, and the police are trying to determine if the boy accidentally fell into the chamber and died.

Water Board officials said that an investigation would be conducted to determine who opened the chamber cover.

Police have taken up further investigation into the incident.