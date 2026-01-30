Karnataka Woman Elopes With Lover 2 Months After Marriage. Husband, Matchmaker Die By Suicide

Two months ago, Saraswati married Harish from Karnataka. Today, Harish is dead, and Saraswati is in jail in the case of abetment to suicide. Their matchmaker is also dead.

On January 23, Saraswati left the house, claiming she was going to the temple. When she didn't return, her parents filed a missing persons complaint.

Police investigation revealed that Saraswati eloped with her lover, Shivakumar. Upon learning about the incident, 30-year-old Harish left a death note naming those responsible and died by suicide.

Unable to bear the news of Harish's death, his matchmaker and also Saraswati's uncle, Rudresh, died by suicide.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Saraswati was in a relationship before marriage, and the husband, Harish, was aware of it. Harish reportedly persuaded her family and married her. Rudresh, 36, had arranged for a match.

Uma Prashant, Superintendent of Police, Davangere, said, "Two cases have been registered under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act within the jurisdiction of Davangere Rural Police Station. Two people died by suicide. Complaints have been filed from both sides in this regard. Investigation has been initiated."

The two men died by suicide due to emotional distress, the police said.

The further investigation is underway.