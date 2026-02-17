On Camera, Karnataka Class 10 Student Dies After Jumping From School Hostel

A Class 10 student from Karnataka's Chitradurga district died after jumping from the third floor of his school's hostel building.

The student has been identified as Kotresh, who was studying at DVS Residential School.

Police have registered a case against the school administration, the warden, the principal and a student for alleged negligence.

According to the police, the boy died by suicide at around 7:15 am on Monday after jumping from the third floor of the hostel. CCTV footage shows him walking near the railing, standing there for a few moments and then jumping.

In the video, he is also seen walking along the corridor several times and appearing to be under stress.

According to initial findings shared with the police, the boy's family and some friends alleged that the school warden and the headmaster had been putting pressure on him, IANS reported.

Dispute With Classmate Before the Incident

In his complaint, the boy's father, Gurulingaiah, said that his son had a quarrel with a classmate over an unspecified issue. During the argument, the classmate allegedly hit him with a slipper and even tried to attack him with an iron rod.

The body was taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. Based on the complaint, police have booked the school administration, the warden, the principal and the student involved under charges related to negligence.

Further investigation is underway to determine the full sequence of events that led to the student's death.