Class 10 Student, Addicted To PUBG, Kills Himself As Parents Take Away Phone

A Class 10 student died by suicide after his parents took away his phone for being addicted to the popular online game 'PUBG' in Telangana's Nirmal district on Thursday.

According to officials, the student, Beti Rishendra, used to play the game for over 10 hours a day. He had even refused to attend school, saying that he did not get enough time to play 'PUBG' with classes. The boy's parents said that he was taken to a psychiatrist and a neurosurgeon for counseling, but he remained defiant.

He had even threatened the doctor, the parents said.

Frustrated, they took away their son's phone three days ago.

Unable to cope without playing the game, Rishendra hanged himself to death.

Many cases of 'PUBG' addiction have been reported in recent times.

Earlier this year, three teenagers were crushed by a train while playing the game on tracks in Bihar's West Champaran district. The teenagers, all wearing earphones, failed to notice an approaching train, which led to the accident.

In another incident, a concerning video had surfaced showing a cab driver in Hyderabad playing 'PUBG' on his phone while driving. The footage, captured by a passenger in the back seat, showed the driver operating the vehicle with one hand while holding his phone in the other. At times, the driver was seen using both hands to play the game, struggling to maintain focus on the road.