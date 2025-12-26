Telangana Teen Dies By Suicide After Losing Rs 1 Lakh In Online Betting

An 18-year-old man in Telangana died by suicide after he lost Rs 1 lakh through a betting app. The man, identified as Vikram, was a resident of the Kandukur area in the Sangareddy district. Vikram attempted suicide by consuming insecticide.

Vikram's family saw him taking the extreme step and rushed him to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case.

This case from Sangareddy comes weeks after a taxi driver in Hyderabad ended his life as he faced a mounting debt on online betting apps, according to reports.

Paladugu Sai, a twenty-four-year-old native of the Yadadri-Bhuvanagari district, had been addicted to online betting for the last two years, police said.

READ: Bhopal Contractor Loses Rs 30 Lakh In Online Game, Dies By Suicide: Police

Sai borrowed a huge amount of money from friends and relatives to continue betting. He also reportedly took personal loans from multiple banks.

At the time of his death, Sai was facing a debt of Rs 15 lakh. As the pressure to repay the money was mounting, he consumed pesticide. Sai was rushed to a hospital but died during treatment.

Meanwhile, another similar case was reported from Madhya Pradesh recently. A 32-year-old civil contractor allegedly died by suicide in his house in Bhopal last week after losing nearly Rs 30 lakh in an online game.

A note found in his house said he took on debt from people in order to play an online game called Aviator, the police said. A case was filed, and the victim's body was handed over to the family.



