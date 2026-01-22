Suspended Telangana Officer Raided, Assets Worth Over Rs 7 Crore Seized

A Telangana government officer has come under the scanner for possessing assets worth over Rs 7 crore. The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Telangana, has seized assets and registered a case of disproportionate assets against Arramada Venkat Reddy, Additional Collector (Revenue), Hanumakonda, who is also in-charge District Education Officer. Reddy is currently under suspension.

The case was registered after the ACB found that the officer allegedly amassed assets far beyond his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices during his service.

According to an official press note dated January 21, searches were conducted at the officer's residence and seven other locations connected to him and his relatives.

During the searches, ACB officials detected several immovable properties owned by the accused and his family members. These include:

Two residential houses (villa and flat): Rs 4.65 crore

One commercial shop: Rs 60 lakh

Eight open plots: Rs 65 lakh

Agricultural land (14.25 acres): Rs 50 lakh

Officials stated that the actual market value of these properties is likely to be much higher than the declared value.

Additionally, significant movable assets were also seized. These include:

Cash: Rs 30.30 lakh

Bank balances: Rs 44.03 lakh

Three four-wheeler vehicles: Rs 40 lakh

Household articles: Rs 11 lakh

Gold ornaments (297 grams): Rs 4.35 lakh

The book value of assets identified so far is estimated at Rs 7.69 crore. However, according to the ACB, the market value of seized assets is over Rs 50 crore.

Further verification is underway to trace additional assets and to determine the exact extent of disproportionate wealth accumulated by the accused officer, ACB said.

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to act strictly against corruption and appealed to the public to report any demand for bribes by public servants. Citizens can contact the ACB's toll-free number 1064 or reach out through official social media platforms. The identity of complainants will be kept confidential, the bureau assured.