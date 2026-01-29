Telangana Nurse Poisons Her Parents After They Say No To Love Marriage

Nakkala Surekha, a nurse at a private hospital in Telangana, was upset over her parents' disagreement with her relationship. To get out of the problem, she decided to get her parents out of the way. She poisoned them.

The incident has been reported from Telangana's Vikarabad district, where Surekha, said to be in her early 20s, poisoned her parents for opposing her love marriage.

The accused, Surekha, had been in a relationship for some time and wanted to marry her partner. However, her parents strongly objected to the relationship, leading to frequent arguments at home.

Quarrels were common in the family, and tensions had been building for several months, said neighbours.

Investigators revealed that in a moment of anger and frustration, Surekha allegedly planned to kill her parents.

Surekha, a BSc Nursing graduate, allegedly stole four vials of 2.5 ml each from the hospital where she worked. She administered a high dose of 5 ml to each parent via injection - one intramuscularly to her mother and another intravenously to her father.

The parents fell seriously ill and collapsed. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Medical reports later confirmed the presence of toxic substances in their bodies, raising suspicion. Police launched an investigation and questioned family members and neighbours. During interrogation, Surekha reportedly confessed to the crime.

"The accused was upset over her parents' opposition to her relationship. In a fit of anger, she took this extreme step. We are investigating how she obtained the poison and syringes. Strict legal action will be taken," said Sub-divisional Police Officer N Srinivasa Reddy.

Police have registered a case of double murder.

Surekha was arrested and produced before a magistrate, who remanded her to judicial custody.

Senior officials said further investigation is underway to find out if Surekha had an accomplice or if anyone was aware of the plan. Authorities are also examining the accused's phone records and contacts.