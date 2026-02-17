Video: Thieves Came For Gold, Left With Steel Almirah Citing Lack Of Time

In a bizarre theft that has left residents both shocked and amused, robbers in Kamareddy district of Telanagna broke into a locked house and when they apparently ran out of time, decided to take the steel almirah with them.

The incident took place on February 16 near Old SPR School in Kamareddy town. The house belongs to Shamimunnisa Begum, who had locked her home and stepped out. Noticing the locked house, the thieves broke open the main door.

According to CCTV footage recorded outside the house, the burglars hurried inside but seemingly could not locate valuables quickly enough. Instead of searching further, they dragged out a full-sized steel cupboard from the house and loaded it onto their vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Family members later reported that the almirah contained about 20 grams of gold ornaments and some cash.

Rather than picking specific items, the thieves chose the "take-it-all" shortcut and lifted the cupboard out of the house in a hurry.

After the family alerted police, officers reached the spot and began a investigation. CCTV footage from nearby cameras is being examined to trace and identify the culprits.

Police are also checking vehicle movements in the area at the time of the incident and assured that efforts are underway to trace the suspects and recover the stolen property.