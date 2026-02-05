Dozens Of Goats Bitten On Neck By Men, Bleed Out In Telangana Sacrifice

A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged from Telangana. In Jagtial district, the method of animal sacrifice caused an immense uproar at a religious event on Tuesday during the Bhimanna Jatra festival.

At the event held at a temple in Raikal town, dozens of goats were bitten to death in an extremely cruel ritual of sacrifice that causes immense suffering to the animals before death.

The goats were bitten in their necks and left to bleed until death, visuals showed. In another photo, a man was seen biting the neck of a goat, with blood smeared across his face and body.

A police case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Telangana State Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, based on a complaint by Adulapuram Goutham, who worked with an animal welfare organisation.

Those named as accused in the horrific case included P Sudhakar and D Gangadhar, organisers of the event, who allegedly permitted the illegal and brutal method of animal sacrifice.

Investigation has started, and further action will be taken based on the findings, confirmed sub-inspector Chitneni Sudheer Rao.

Authorities said they are examining whether the ritual violated existing animal protection laws and have urged festival organisers to follow legal and humane practices.