Man Rapes, Murders Mother-In-Law In Telangana

A man allegedly raped and killed his mother-in-law in Nagarkurnool district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on February 8 in Kalwakurthy mandal when the elderly woman was alone in the house.

The accused, in his 40s, a labourer, who was addicted to drinking, raped his mother-in-law, in her mid 60s, and murdered her at their house, the victim's daughter and wife of the accused, stated in a complaint to the police.

The elderly woman is suspected to have been beaten up by the accused, resulting in her death, a police official said, adding further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of the death.

The accused seems to have been in an inebriated state when he indulged in the act, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Kalwakurthy police station and the accused was taken into custody, police added.

