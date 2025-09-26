Indore Man Rams Ex-Girlfriend With Two-Wheeler After She Refuses To Reconcile

A young man riding a scooter deliberately rammed into his ex-girlfriend after she resisted his pressure to continue their relationship in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident took place on Thursday evening in the Kalpana Nagar locality.

According to police sources, the victim, a young woman, had ended her relationship with the accused some time ago. However, the man had allegedly been threatening and coercing her to reconcile. When the woman refused, his behavior reportedly turned aggressive and violent.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigation suggest that the man, riding a high-speed Activa scooter, deliberately targeted the victim while she was on the road. In an attempt to protect herself, the woman threw a stone at him. Enraged, the accused accelerated and struck her with the scooter before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained injuries in the attack and later lodged a complaint at the Hiranagar Police Station.

Acting on her statement, the police registered a case of assault, intimidation, and intentional harm against the accused. Investigations have revealed that the man is a repeat offender, with seven criminal cases already registered against him in various police stations.

"We have identified the accused and confirmed his criminal background. A manhunt has been launched, and he will be arrested soon," said a senior police official from Hiranagar.