Wrapped In Leaves, Madhya Pradesh Farmers Stage Protest For Land Rights

As a symbolic protest in Madhya Pradesh, farmers affected by the Pangri medium irrigation project in the Burhanpur district wrapped their bodies in banana leaves and wore teak leaves on their heads on Thursday to demand double compensation for their acquired land, as mandated under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The protest, held in a Gandhian spirit of peaceful resistance, was aimed at highlighting what farmers describe as three years of official indifference to their lawful claims.

The affected farmers have been staging continuous sit-ins, submitting memorandums, and organising peaceful demonstrations for over three years, demanding compensation at twice the market rate, which they say applies to land acquired in rural areas.

They argued that despite repeated representations to the administration, their demands have not been addressed.

The farmers based their demand on the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013, which provides for enhanced compensation and rehabilitation for land acquired in rural areas.

They also invoked Article 21, the right to life with dignity, and Article 300A, the constitutional right to property. They said land cannot be taken without transparency, consent, and fair compensation.

Dr Ravi Kumar Patel, who is leading the movement, accused the government of attempting to minimise its obligations. "The government wants farmers to live like primitive men without health, education, facilities or even basic necessities like food, clothing and shelter. That is why they are trying to settle the issue with minimal compensation," he said.

He warned that if the government continued to ignore their demands, the agitation would be intensified, and responsibility for any escalation would lie with the authorities.

The protest coincided with the district's in-charge minister and Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat's visit to Burhanpur. Responding to the agitation, Silawat said that the government was "seriously considering" the farmers' demands.

Farmers, however, said assurances were no longer enough. "We need decisions, not statements. Only when compensation is paid will our struggle end," a protester said.