"Cancer Research" Project In Madhya Pradesh Under Scanner Over Financial Irregularities

A government-approved research project that promised breakthroughs in treating serious diseases like cancer using Panchagavya, a mix of cow dung, cow urine and milk-based preparations, has come under a cloud in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur after an official inquiry allegedly flagged financial irregularities and questionable expenditure in the name of "research".

The project, housed at Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University, was conceived in 2011 with a proposal of around Rs 8 crore, though the government sanctioned Rs 3.5 crore, according to officials. A complaint received by the district administration triggered an inquiry.

Acting on the seriousness of the allegations, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Collector to get the matter examined. The Collector constituted a probe team headed by an Additional Collector, which has now submitted its report. Sources say the findings are "shocking" and point towards spending that appears outside the approved estimate and disproportionate to market rates.

According to the investigation report, between 2011 and 2018, the project's expenditure shows multiple red flags, Rs 1.92 crore was spent on cow dung, cow urine, pots, raw materials and machines while the market value was allegedly only Rs 15-20 lakh. 23-24 air trips to multiple cities, including Goa and Bengaluru, were made in the name of research.

The report also mentions that the university team visited Goa "under the guise" of the Panchagavya project. A car worth about Rs 7.5 lakh was purchased an item the probe claims was not part of the original estimate. Additional spending included over Rs 7.5 lakh on fuel and maintenance, Rs 3.5 lakh shown as labour payment, and around Rs 15 lakh on tables and electronic items expenses the report says were non-essential for the stated research objective.

The inquiry further notes that even after a decade of work, the project failed to produce a cure for serious diseases like cancer using the Panchagavya formulation raising uncomfortable questions on both scientific claims and financial accountability.

In his recorded statement, Additional Collector Raghuvar Maravi said the probe was ordered by the Collector, and the documents raised concerns about spending beyond the sanctioned plan. "Instructions for investigation were received from the Collector... The university had requested Rs 8 crore under the Panchagavya scheme, and Rs 3.5 crore was sanctioned... The documents provided showed vehicles were purchased, which was not in the estimate, and travel expenses were also not included in the estimate... 23-24 trips were made, and the payment for that was also made from the same head... Some training was also to be given to the farmers, but it was not mentioned what training was given... Research was to be done in Panchagavya for the treatment of serious diseases like cancer... A detailed report has been submitted to the Collector."

The university has categorically denied any wrongdoing. Registrar Dr SS Tomar rejected the allegations, insisting every purchase and payment followed government rules and tender procedures.

"The Panchagavya project has been running since 2012... All purchases, whether machines or vehicles, were made through open tenders. Government rules have been followed there has been no scam... An audit was conducted, and all certificates were sent... An investigation committee came, and we provided all the documents; no facts were hidden... This project was worth Rs 3.5 crore... We are still providing training to the youth and farmers."

The Additional Collector's report will now be forwarded by the Collector to the Divisional Commissioner, after which the administration is expected to decide further action including the possibility of additional inquiries and administrative steps based on the report's conclusions.

