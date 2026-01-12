Two Houses, Two Irans: Inside Homes Of A Prince And His Nemesis

A section of people in Iran are up in protest for over two weeks demanding freedom from the Islamic republic's rule. What began as a protest against soaring inflation and economic hardship escalated into violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

The exiled Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as a vocal supporter of the demonstrators, backing what he described as a nationwide movement against the Islamic republic.

"I announce another stage of the national uprising to overthrow the Islamic Republic and reclaim our dear Iran. Inside Iran, in addition to seizing and holding the central streets of cities, all institutions and apparatuses responsible for the regime's false propaganda and cutting off communications are considered legitimate targets..." the Crown Prince said in a video message, in a clear allusion to the 'happy and free' times the country experienced during his father and the last Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi's reign that ended in 1979.

NDTV went to the houses of both Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, and the religious leader who overthrew him, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in Iran's capital Tehran. The visuals on their own spoke about the differences between the two leaders whose thinking and ideologies were at opposite ends.

Pahlavi House

A large manicured garden surrounded the spacious house with tall ceilings. The front door, made of glass, seemed to open wide enough for four people to walk in side by side comfortably.

The exterior walls have deep blue murals and golden yellow bricks with old money vibes. It looked like the entrance to a five-star hotel reception.

The reception room is as big as any standard size auditorium. Guests who came to meet the Shah would wait in this room before they could proceed. The dining hall has a long table that would easily seat over two dozen people.

There is also a private theatre with soft, wide sofas where the Shah used to lounge. A section has glass tables with rocks and other collectibles. The US had gifted the Shah a piece of rock that the Apollo missions brought from the Moon. It was among many pieces that the US sent to several nations as a symbol of humanity's unity.

The Shah had over 400 cars and bikes. A few of them on display included a sports car.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's House

A metal plaque at the gate of Khomeini's house mentioned key details about his life and the structure. In stark contrast to the Shah's palatial home, the place that Khomeini called home looked like just another average city home.

The living room where Khomeini used to sit had a single, rectangular sofa. Visitors would meet him in the living room. An umbrella that he used is on display inside a glass cupboard.

A hall attached to Khomeini's house was where he would give his statements. It looked like the interiors of a mosque. Khomeini sat on a raised platform, and spoke to the audience standing on the ground floor.

The faded white walls have never been repaired.

It was clear from seeing Khomeini's spartan house how he was able to connect with the Iranian masses, most of whom were poor and unhappy with the Shah's rule, to engineer the revolution that overthrew the Shah in a cataclysmic moment in Iran's history.

Current Situation

More than 500 protests have taken place across all of Iran's 31 provinces, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported today. The number of dead reached at least 544, it said, with more than 10,600 arrested.

The group relies on an activist network inside Iran for its reporting and has been accurate in past unrest.

The Iranian government has not offered overall casualty figures for the demonstrations, news agency AP reported. It said it has been unable to independently assess the number of dead, given that internet and international phone calls are now blocked in Iran.