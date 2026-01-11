Indore Water Contamination Deaths Rise To 21, Congress Leads Protest March

Indore Water Contamination Deaths Rise To 21, Congress Holds March, Demands Cases, Compensation

As the number of deaths in Indore's Bhagirathpura due to consumption of contaminated drinking water rose to 21, the Madhya Pradesh Congress on Sunday took to the streets with a "Justice March", demanding accountability, compensation for victims' families and criminal action against those responsible.

The march, which began at Bada Ganpati Chowk and concluded at Rajwada, saw the participation of senior Congress leaders, party workers and residents. It was led by women Congress workers, who raised slogans against the Indore Mayor, BJP government and the municipal administration. The Congress demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore each for the families of those who died and sought registration of murder cases against officials held responsible for the tragedy.

The Justice March was attended by Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Jitu Patwari, former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar, former minister Sajjan Verma, MP Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, Ajay Singh, along with Congress MLAs, corporators, Seva Dal members and Mahila Congress leaders. Heavy police force was deployed along the route of the march.

During the march, Digvijay Singh and Umang Singhar climbed onto the roof of a vehicle and addressed the crowd. Singh said that the BJP controls every level of power in Indore from corporators to Parliament and that the fight for justice would be long and would require going door-to-door to speak with people. Umang Singhar said that while religious conferences are being held in some places, the government's first responsibility should be to protect the lives of citizens. "People are not begging for clean water. It is their right," he said.

Singhar alleged that the government was attempting to suppress the real death count and claimed that contaminated water was still being supplied in parts of the city. "Twenty-one people have died so far. Those responsible for this are murderers and murder cases should be registered against them," he said.

Patwari said the BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh for 20 years, and has controlled the municipal corporation for 24 years. "Indore is projected as the cleanest city in the country, but people here have not received even a glass of clean drinking water for 25 years," he said.

Patwari also demanded the resignation of the Indore mayor and said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who is in charge of Indore, should publicly apologise. He criticised a recent letter written by state minister Kailash Vijayvargiya describing himself as a "son of Indore", saying, "We are demanding the resignation of that very 'son'."

The march was described by the party as a silent protest. No welcome stages or decorative gates were erected along the route. Participants walked from Bada Ganpati Chowk to Rajwada and offered garlands at the statue of Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai, where the demands were formally presented. The entire march was led by women.

Patwari also announced that the Congress would conduct a water audit in urban areas and collect water samples from across Indore. "We will prepare a report, submit it to the authorities and also make it public," he said, adding that the party would launch a city-wide awareness campaign on water safety.