Bulldozer At Midnight: Bride's Father Flattens Groom's House In Gwalior

A love marriage at a small village in Gwalior district has morphed into a chilling tale of rage and retaliation, where a father allegedly turned a bulldozer into a weapon of vengeance.

In Ghegholi village under Ghatigaon area, three concrete rooms and a courtyard were reduced to rubble after the father of the bride -- furious over his daughter's decision to elope and marry against his wishes -- allegedly ordered a JCB to demolish the groom's family home.

The incident dates back to the night of September 9, when 38-year-old Vaniya Singh Gurjar's home came under attack.

According to the complaint, Vaniya Singh Gurjar's younger brother, Ram Lakhan Singh Gurjar, had eloped and married Kiran, daughter of Girraj Singh Gurjar from Sirauli village, on August 10.

The marriage had reportedly enraged the girl's father.

Late that night, a bulldozer allegedly rolled into Ghegholi village and targeted the groom's house. Within minutes, three concrete rooms and the courtyard were completely demolished. Household goods were reportedly thrown out as walls crumbled under the machine's force.

Family members escaped narrowly, fleeing in terror as the structure collapsed around them.

Terrified by the attack and alleged threats, the groom's family abandoned the village and remained away for nearly five months. Only after months of fear did the family muster courage to return and file a formal complaint.

Based on the complaint, Ghatigaon police have registered a case against the accused father, Girraj Gurjar, and his associates. A senior police officer, Robin Jain, confirmed that a search operation has been launched to trace the accused.

