Class 10 Student Delivers Baby During Board Exam In Madhya Pradesh

In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a minor girl studying in Class 10 delivered a baby boy during her board examination at an exam centre in Pithampur, a police officer said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, February 24, at a private school falling under the jurisdiction of Sector 1 police station in Pithampur, located around 50 kilometres from the district headquarters of Dhar.

According to police officials, the girl was appearing for her board examination when she complained of severe stomach pain during the exam. She subsequently went to the washroom of the school premises, where she delivered the baby.

Upon being alerted, the school authorities informed the police and the health department. An ambulance was immediately called, and both the minor and the newborn were shifted to a government hospital in Pithampur for medical care.

Taking cognisance of the issue, Parul Belapurkar, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhar, said that the police have registered a case under relevant sections, including POCSO ( Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and began a probe into the matter.

"A case of a minor girl delivering a baby during board exams under Sector 1 police station in Pithampur came to light on Tuesday. On getting the information, the police and health department team rushed to the spot, and the minor and her baby were sent to the hospital. As the matter is concerned with a minor girl, a zero FIR has been registered under the POCSO Act and under relevant sections into the matter and sent to Betma police station for further investigation," ASP Parul Belapurkar said.

Sub-Inspector Chandni Singhar of Sector 1 police station stated that during preliminary questioning, the victim informed police that she had been in a relationship with a person for the past two years and had engaged in repeated physical relations, which led to her pregnancy.

"We received information from a private school that the victim came to take her exam, but she suffered sudden stomach pain and gave birth to a baby boy. After which, she was admitted to a government hospital in Pithampur. Upon interrogation, we learned that she had a relationship with a person for the last two years and had repeated physical relations over the past year, resulting in pregnancy," SI Singhar said.

The victim reportedly told police that she had not informed any member of her family about her pregnancy. After the incident came to light, she narrated the matter to her parents, the officer added.

Police officials stated that the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Betma police station. "The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Betma police station. We have registered a case in the matter and are transferring it to the Betma police station. The victim and newborn are healthy and undergoing treatment," SI Singhar further added.

Medical Officer at the Community Health Centre in Pithampur said, "A minor girl was brought here via 108 ambulance and we were informed that her delivery occurred in the school itself. She had gone to take her board exams. Both the minor and the newborn are healthy and are under observation."

Further investigation into the matter is underway, police further said.

