How Delhi CA Lost Rs 75,000 In Minutes After Downloading File On WhatsApp

A case of cyber fraud has emerged from Delhi, where a chartered accountant was tricked into downloading a malicious file through WhatsApp under the promise of increasing her credit card limit.

Within minutes, her phone was hacked, and the fraudsters made online purchases worth Rs 75,694 using her Kotak Mahindra Bank credit card.

How The Fraudsters Operated

Investigations revealed that the gang members had previously worked with a credit card company, giving them access to customer data. Misusing this information, they created a fake Kotak Mahindra Bank mobile app in the form of a malicious APK file.

Using fake SIM cards, they posed as bank officials and contacted customers. They convinced victims to download the APK by offering to "update" or "increase the limit" of their credit cards.

Once the victims used to install the file sent over WhatsApp, the fraudsters gained complete access to their mobile phone and credit card details. They then used apps like Zepto to purchase electronic items and had them delivered to Faridabad. The purchased goods were later sold on OLX and other platforms.

How The Cops Caught The Gang

After an FIR was filed on February 4, the cyber police station team launched a special operation. Technical analysis and location tracking linked the delivery of the purchased items to Lakkarpur village in Surajkund, Faridabad.

Police arrested four individuals and recovered four mobile phones. The arrested individuals include Abhishek Kumar Jha (24), Ashish Kumar Ojha (23), Vivek Kumar alias Monu (37) and Ikraar (23).

All have been arrested or bound down, and further investigation is underway.

Cyber Safety Tips

One should never download APK files sent from unknown numbers or share OTPs or card details with anyone. One must remember that banks never send links or apps through WhatsApp. If one receives a suspicious call, one should immediately contact the bank's official helpline number.