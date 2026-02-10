10-Crore Lamborghini "Had Issue Day Before Crash": Tobacco Baron's Big Claim

The probe into a high-profile Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has taken a turn after tobacco businessman KK Mishra, the father of the accused, publicly challenged the police version of events and offered an alternative account of what transpired inside the car moments before it rammed pedestrians.

The accident, involving a black Lamborghini Revuelto with a Delhi registration number DL 11 CF 4018, occurred around 3.15 pm on Sunday on VIP Road in the upscale Gwaltoli area of Kanpur. Six people were injured when the car first struck an autorickshaw and then hit a stationary motorcycle, flinging its rider nearly 10 feet into the air, before mounting the motorcycle's front wheel, dragging it some distance, and eventually crashing into an electric pole.

The vehicle, an Italian luxury sports car costing upwards of Rs 10 crore, has since been seized and sent for inspection. An FIR has been registered under charges of rash and negligent driving and causing hurt, based on a complaint filed by one of the injured, Taufiq.

At the centre of the case is Shivam Mishra, son of KK Mishra, owner of Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a company that supplies tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region. While no arrests have been made so far, Shivam Mishra is part of the investigation.

Father's Account

In a statement, KK Mishra said both his son and a designated driver were in the car at the time of the accident. He said he did not know who was driving and that the matter would be investigated.

"A driver and Shivam were in the car. I don't know who was driving the car. It will be investigated," he said.

According to him, there had been a technical issue with the Lamborghini a day prior to the crash. Mechanics had resolved the problem. The following day, Shivam and the driver took the car out for testing. While returning from Civil Lines, Mishra claimed, his son began to lose consciousness.

"When they were coming back from Civil Lines, Shivam started to become unconscious, and he started sleeping. When the driver removed one hand to check Shivam, the car slowed down, and an autorickshaw hit the car," he said.

He further claimed that the driver was unable to open the window because the car had automatically locked. Security staff accompanying them in a black SUV allegedly broke the glass, opened the gate and pulled Shivam out.

"When Shivam returned home, the doctor checked him. After a while, we sent Shivam to Delhi for treatment. He is still undergoing treatment in Delhi. I spoke with the doctors, and he is not in a condition to come to Kanpur as of now. The doctor said he would be better in the next 2-3 days," K K Mishra said.

He rejected suggestions that his son had been driving.

"The Police Commissioner is wrong if he says that Shivam was driving the car. No one in our family consumes alcohol or any other stuff," he added.

Police Stand Firm

The Kanpur Police have rejected the family's claims, maintaining that the investigation has confirmed Shivam Mishra was driving at the time of the crash.

Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI that evidence gathered so far, including CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, corroborates Shivam Mishra's presence at the wheel.

"An FIR may sometimes contain incorrect or incomplete details initially. During the investigation, Shivam Mishra's involvement was confirmed through evidence, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava said CCTV footage from the site identifies the person pulled out of the vehicle as Mishra. Senior officers referred to videos from the spot that appear to show bystanders and rescuers pulling a man believed to be Mishra out of the driver's seat immediately after the impact.

"What an advocate argues in court does not affect our investigation. If the court seeks any clarification, all facts will be placed before it," the DCP said.

Police teams visited the Mishra residence in Arya Nagar to serve a notice but were unable to establish contact, an official said.

The FIR had initially named an unidentified driver, but was later updated to include Shivam Mishra as the accused.