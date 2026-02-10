"Why No Bulldozer Action?" Opposition To UP After Lamborghini Crash

Taking aim at the Uttar Pradesh government for what it alleges is a sluggish investigation into the Lamborghini accident in Kanpur, involving the son of a tobacco baron, the Samajwadi Party has asked why "bulldozer justice" has not been seen in this case.

"Bulldozer justice" refers to the practice of demolishing the houses of criminals, sometimes before accusations are proved, to send out a strong message against crime.

Accusing the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of picking and choosing when it comes to bringing people to book, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "They don't get people justice. They discriminate in every case."

"The incident is serious. And the delay in the investigation clearly shows that the government's approach to this is negative... The law should be equal for all, whether they are a big businessman or a common man. Delaying the investigation in such cases makes people lose faith," said party MP Ramji Lal Suman.

The most scathing attack came from MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, who asked, "Where is your 'no tolerance for crime' now, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath? When are you going to use a bulldozer against the house of this person, whose actions led to six people being injured?"

Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra also hit out at the government, questioning why strict action had not been taken against the son of the businessman yet.

Defending the government, BJP leader Aparna Yadav said the police are gathering evidence. "It doesn't matter how expensive the car you are driving is. Owning an expensive car does not give you the licence to kill."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also assured that strong action will be taken and there will be no negligence.

On Sunday, the Rs 10-crore Lamborghini Revuelto allegedly driven by Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco businessman KK Mishra, hit an auto rickshaw and then rammed into a motorcycle before finally coming to rest against a pole. At least six people were injured and the complainant in the case, Taufiq Ahmed, said he was flung several metres away and suffered severe injuries to his leg.

A new video shows bouncers who were escorting Mishra jumping out of their black SUV and pulling the businessman's son out of the supercar after the accident.

Mishra's father and their lawyer have both claimed he was not driving the car at the time of the accident, and a driver, identified as Mohan, was behind the wheel.