CCTV Shows Lamborghini Driver's Bouncers Running To Extract Him After Crash

Nearly two days after a speeding Lamborghini ploughed into pedestrians and rammed several vehicles in an upscale area of Kanpur, NDTV has accessed new CCTV footage showing the driver's bouncers stepping out of a black SUV and running towards the Lamborghini to pull the driver out of the car. Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was behind the wheel of the Rs 10-crore Lamborghini Revuelto, according to several videos from the incident site and eyewitnesses account. However, Mishra's lawyer claims that his client was not driving the car.

"Shivam was not driving; his driver, Mohan, was. This is an accident case. Since he was not driving, there can be no case against him," said lawyer Mrityunjay Kumar on Monday.

Bouncers' Run To Protect Even Before Lamborghini Comes To A Halt

CCTV footage shows a black SUV pulling over and bouncers opening its doors and attempting to get out even before the vehicle came to a stop. At least five bouncers are seen in the video, running towards the Lamborghini.

According to CCTV footage, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon around 2 pm.

Bouncers Pull Shivam Mishra Out

Another video shows a bouncer pulling Mishra out of the Lamborghini Revuelto. The bouncer is seen carrying him away in his arms while locals are heard in the background saying, "Keep making videos."

A First Information Report (FIR) was first registered against "unknown persons" on Sunday. Shivam Mishra's name was added the next day.

"He (Shivam Mishra) failed to follow due procedure after the accident. The lapse amounts to negligence, and immediate action has been taken," said Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal on Monday.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver, Shivam Mishra, was drunk and was driving the luxury car at a high speed on Kanpur's VIP Road.

What We Know About Kanpur Lamborghini Accident

According to the FIR, filed by Taufiq Ahmed, he was waiting for his friend when a speeding Lamborghini crashed into a Royal Enfield motorcycle parked nearby and then hit him. Ahmed was thrown several metres away and suffered serious leg injuries.

Instead of stopping immediately after the initial impact, Mishra allegedly attempted to flee. Witnesses alleged that private bouncers accompanying him in another vehicle attempted to shield him from the gathering crowd and behaved aggressively. Locals in the area smashed the Lamborghini's windows and pulled him out.

Police arrived and carried out crowd control operations. Mishra and the injured were shifted to a private hospital. The damaged Lamborghini was seized and taken to the police station.